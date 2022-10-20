New Big Money Means Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Investors Could Reap Benefit

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: KC) is -85.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.77 and a high of $31.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KC stock was last observed hovering at around $2.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16%.

Currently trading at $2.23, the stock is 5.64% and -13.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.05 million and changing -6.69% at the moment leaves the stock -55.22% off its SMA200. KC registered -92.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.16%.

The stock witnessed a 10.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.78%, and is 5.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.89% over the week and 8.97% over the month.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) has around 10209 employees, a market worth around $549.49M and $1.28B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -25.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.99% and -93.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.40%).

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.90% this year

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 243.64M, and float is at 115.02M with Short Float at 6.16%.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (KC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -23.28% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -33.18% lower over the same period.