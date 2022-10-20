Polished.com Inc. (POL) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Polished.com Inc. (AMEX: POL) is -78.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.45 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The POL stock was last observed hovering at around $0.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $2.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.0% off the consensus price target high of $2.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 74.0% higher than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.52, the stock is -3.18% and -28.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.55 million and changing 11.25% at the moment leaves the stock -63.06% off its SMA200. POL registered -85.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -62.59%.

The stock witnessed a -26.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -57.72%, and is -6.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 13.76% over the week and 10.48% over the month.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) has around 482 employees, a market worth around $57.57M and $501.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.61 and Fwd P/E is 1.62. Profit margin for the company is 3.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.30% and -85.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Polished.com Inc. (POL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 102.50% this year

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 106.39M, and float is at 101.33M with Short Float at 11.01%.

Polished.com Inc. (POL) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Polished.com Inc. (POL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.