Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNRX) is -90.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.65 and a high of $194.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The QNRX stock was last observed hovering at around $2.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.58% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.25% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 73.12% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.15, the stock is -9.90% and -36.89% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.71 million and changing -21.25% at the moment leaves the stock -78.81% off its SMA200. QNRX registered -98.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.67%.

The stock witnessed a -40.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -62.20%, and is 20.79% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.71% over the week and 14.92% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 30.30% and -98.90% from its 52-week high.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/27/2023.

Quoin Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (QNRX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 4.85M, and float is at 4.73M with Short Float at 0.73%.