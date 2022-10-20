Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (AMEX: SENS) is -56.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.77 and a high of $4.28 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SENS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $1.15, the stock is -9.84% and -26.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.48 million and changing -0.86% at the moment leaves the stock -31.42% off its SMA200. SENS registered -67.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.55%.

The stock witnessed a -19.01% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.06%, and is -4.17% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.29% over the week and 7.33% over the month.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) has around 89 employees, a market worth around $568.39M and $13.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 1.98. Distance from 52-week low is 49.33% and -73.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (47.60%).

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Analyst Forecasts

Senseonics Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/14/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.80% this year

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 464.13M, and float is at 424.75M with Short Float at 16.08%.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAIN Mukul, the company’s Chief Operating Officer. SEC filings show that JAIN Mukul sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $1.97 per share for a total of $98500.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.51 million shares.

Senseonics Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Fiorentino Edward (Director) sold a total of 63,553 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $1.65 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.43 million shares of the SENS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 11, Tressler Nick B. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 72,873 shares at an average price of $2.46 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 307,410 shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS).

Senseonics Holdings Inc. (SENS): Who are the competitors?

