Signature Bank (SBNY) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Signature Bank (NASDAQ: SBNY) is -52.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $141.12 and a high of $374.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SBNY stock was last observed hovering at around $157.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -5.0% off its average median price target of $210.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 56.49% off the consensus price target high of $350.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 13.47% higher than the price target low of $176.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $152.29, the stock is -1.62% and -11.86% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.77 million and changing -3.18% at the moment leaves the stock -35.90% off its SMA200. SBNY registered -48.68% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.96%.

The stock witnessed a -9.93% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.13%, and is 2.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.87% over the week and 4.79% over the month.

Signature Bank (SBNY) has around 1854 employees, a market worth around $10.16B and $2.58B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.49. Profit margin for the company is 44.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.92% and -59.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.80%).

Signature Bank (SBNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Signature Bank (SBNY) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 16 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Signature Bank is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year

Signature Bank (SBNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 62.44M, and float is at 62.40M with Short Float at 2.94%.

Signature Bank (SBNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arrow Financial Corporation (AROW) that is trading -10.94% down over the past 12 months and Tompkins Financial Corporation (TMP) that is -3.29% lower over the same period. Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) is -5.86% down on the 1-year trading charts.