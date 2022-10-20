Sotera Health Company (SHC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ: SHC) is -71.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.50 and a high of $27.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SHC stock was last observed hovering at around $7.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.61% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 17.25% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.62, the stock is -7.07% and -49.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -8.44% at the moment leaves the stock -64.82% off its SMA200. SHC registered -74.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -70.15%.

The stock witnessed a -19.27% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -65.63%, and is -2.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) has around 3000 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $970.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.05 and Fwd P/E is 6.08. Profit margin for the company is 12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.85% and -75.82% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.50%).

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sotera Health Company (SHC) is a “Hold”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sotera Health Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/07/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 405.80% this year

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 279.99M, and float is at 274.60M with Short Float at 2.08%.

Sotera Health Company (SHC) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Sotera Health Company (SHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times.