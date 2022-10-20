Telefonica S.A. (TEF) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Telefonica S.A. (NYSE: TEF) is -19.59% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.10 and a high of $5.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TEF stock was last observed hovering at around $3.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $4.77 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.08% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are -1.53% lower than the price target low of $3.26 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.31, the stock is 0.03% and -12.60% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.94 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock -25.65% off its SMA200. TEF registered -19.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -35.43%.

The stock witnessed a -11.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -28.04%, and is 5.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.79% over the month.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) has around 101962 employees, a market worth around $19.17B and $37.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.54 and Fwd P/E is 10.03. Profit margin for the company is 0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 6.77% and -36.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.30%).

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Telefonica S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.00% this year

Telefonica S.A. (TEF) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 5.41B, and float is at 5.24B with Short Float at 0.04%.

Telefonica S.A. (TEF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vodafone Group Public Limited Company (VOD) that is -24.95% lower over the past 12 months. Orange S.A. (ORAN) is -15.74% down on the 1-year trading charts.