Which institution holds the most shares in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX)

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: AMX) is -20.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.13 and a high of $22.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMX stock was last observed hovering at around $16.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.45%.

Currently trading at $16.80, the stock is -0.28% and -4.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.64 million and changing 2.75% at the moment leaves the stock -12.56% off its SMA200. AMX registered -6.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.82%.

The stock witnessed a -3.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.24%, and is 3.07% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.51% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) has around 179942 employees, a market worth around $55.08B and $43.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.66 and Fwd P/E is 11.65. Distance from 52-week low is 4.15% and -25.83% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.10%).

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 144.80% this year

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.19B, and float is at 11.97M with Short Float at 36.94%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Millicom International Cellular S.A. (TIGO) that is trading -61.47% down over the past 12 months and AT&T Inc. (T) that is -19.79% lower over the same period. Telefonica S.A. (TEF) is -19.53% down on the 1-year trading charts.