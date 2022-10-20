Which institution holds the most shares in American Tower Corporation (AMT)

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) is -34.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $178.17 and a high of $294.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMT stock was last observed hovering at around $197.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -6.23% off its average median price target of $264.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.96% off the consensus price target high of $347.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 6.38% higher than the price target low of $204.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $190.99, the stock is -8.27% and -20.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.81 million and changing -3.16% at the moment leaves the stock -22.84% off its SMA200. AMT registered -30.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.63%.

The stock witnessed a -19.72% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.22%, and is 3.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.04% over the week and 3.63% over the month.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) has around 6378 employees, a market worth around $90.87B and $10.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 31.39 and Fwd P/E is 40.08. Profit margin for the company is 27.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.20% and -35.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

American Tower Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/28/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 49.50% this year

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 465.59M, and float is at 464.32M with Short Float at 0.74%.

American Tower Corporation (AMT) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at American Tower Corporation (AMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by HORMATS ROBERT D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HORMATS ROBERT D sold 150 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $252.94 per share for a total of $37941.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6421.0 shares.

American Tower Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that HORMATS ROBERT D (Director) sold a total of 150 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $254.53 per share for $38180.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 6571.0 shares of the AMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 15, HORMATS ROBERT D (Director) disposed off 200 shares at an average price of $235.40 for $47080.0. The insider now directly holds 6,721 shares of American Tower Corporation (AMT).

American Tower Corporation (AMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Crown Castle Inc. (CCI) that is trading -24.40% down over the past 12 months and SBA Communications Corporation (SBAC) that is -23.99% lower over the same period. Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT) is -40.79% down on the 1-year trading charts.