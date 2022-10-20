Which institution holds the most shares in Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG)

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DRUG) is -65.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.75 and a high of $8.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DRUG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $1.08, the stock is -5.38% and -24.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.66 million and changing -6.09% at the moment leaves the stock -28.07% off its SMA200. DRUG registered -84.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -12.20%.

The stock witnessed a -23.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.93%, and is 13.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 23.14% over the week and 11.83% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 44.00% and -87.93% from its 52-week high.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 11.86M, and float is at 6.79M with Short Float at 5.24%.

Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Bright Minds Biosciences Inc. (DRUG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times.