Which institution holds the most shares in Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE: ETN) is -19.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $122.50 and a high of $175.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETN stock was last observed hovering at around $140.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.64%.

Currently trading at $139.00, the stock is 1.54% and -1.81% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.84 million and changing -1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -4.13% off its SMA200. ETN registered -13.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.95%.

The stock witnessed a -0.13% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.21%, and is 2.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 2.84% over the month.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) has around 85947 employees, a market worth around $56.93B and $19.78B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.14 and Fwd P/E is 16.72. Profit margin for the company is 11.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.47% and -20.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Analyst Forecasts

Eaton Corporation plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/02/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.00M, and float is at 396.79M with Short Float at 0.97%.

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hopgood Daniel Roy, the company’s See Remarks below. SEC filings show that Hopgood Daniel Roy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 15 at a price of $151.70 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7593.0 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that MCCOY DEBORAH L (Director) sold a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $148.72 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12856.0 shares of the ETN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Miller Boise April (See Remarks below.) disposed off 12,283 shares at an average price of $138.66 for $1.7 million. The insider now directly holds 11,435 shares of Eaton Corporation plc (ETN).

Eaton Corporation plc (ETN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include General Electric Company (GE) that is trading -32.66% down over the past 12 months and Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) that is 36.53% higher over the same period.