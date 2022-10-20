Which institution holds the most shares in J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (NASDAQ: JBHT) is -17.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $153.92 and a high of $218.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JBHT stock was last observed hovering at around $167.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $192.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.97% off the consensus price target high of $230.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 1.2% higher than the price target low of $170.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $167.96, the stock is 2.43% and -3.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock -6.69% off its SMA200. JBHT registered -12.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.67%.

The stock witnessed a 0.48% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.29%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.87% over the week and 3.06% over the month.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) has around 33045 employees, a market worth around $17.76B and $13.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.93 and Fwd P/E is 17.35. Profit margin for the company is 6.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.12% and -23.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.30%).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 50.60% this year

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 104.25M, and float is at 82.17M with Short Float at 3.58%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McGee Eric, the company’s EVP Highway Services. SEC filings show that McGee Eric bought 210 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 07 at a price of $167.75 per share for a total of $35227.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 611.0 shares.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 28 that Field Darren P. (EVP Intermodal) sold a total of 2,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 28 and was made at $179.85 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9058.0 shares of the JBHT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, GASAWAY SHARILYN S (Director) acquired 650 shares at an average price of $161.87 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 26,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT).

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc. (JBHT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) that is trading -15.35% down over the past 12 months and TFI International Inc. (TFII) that is -14.48% lower over the same period. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (KNX) is -2.62% down on the 1-year trading charts.