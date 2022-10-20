Which institution holds the most shares in Repligen Corporation (RGEN)

Repligen Corporation (NASDAQ: RGEN) is -32.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $137.21 and a high of $306.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGEN stock was last observed hovering at around $206.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -27.34%.

Currently trading at $179.50, the stock is -9.69% and -17.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.95 million and changing -13.22% at the moment leaves the stock -4.39% off its SMA200. RGEN registered -31.66% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.92%.

The stock witnessed a -16.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.85%, and is -10.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.14% over the week and 5.47% over the month.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) has around 1852 employees, a market worth around $10.21B and $778.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.78 and Fwd P/E is 50.79. Profit margin for the company is 20.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.82% and -41.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 101.50% this year

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 55.44M, and float is at 55.28M with Short Float at 4.82%.

Repligen Corporation (RGEN) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at Repligen Corporation (RGEN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAWES KAREN A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAWES KAREN A sold 775 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 09 at a price of $227.17 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76401.0 shares.

Repligen Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Hunt Anthony (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 26,402 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $224.73 per share for $5.93 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.18 million shares of the RGEN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16, Snodgres Jon (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 6,698 shares at an average price of $252.86 for $1.69 million. The insider now directly holds 34,506 shares of Repligen Corporation (RGEN).

Repligen Corporation (RGEN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading -14.61% down over the past 12 months and Danaher Corporation (DHR) that is -16.40% lower over the same period. General Electric Company (GE) is -32.66% down on the 1-year trading charts.