Which institution holds the most shares in TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP)

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ: TOP) is -69.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.60 and a high of $50.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TOP stock was last observed hovering at around $4.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $5.17, the stock is -62.95% and -57.56% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing 12.64% at the moment leaves the stock -72.02% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a -56.19% in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -81.31%, and is -73.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 114.73% over the week and 38.78% over the month.

TOP Financial Group Limited (TOP) has around 11 employees, a market worth around $181.21M and $7.82M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.70. Distance from 52-week low is 43.61% and -89.86% from its 52-week high.

The shares outstanding are 35.05M, and float is at 5.05M with Short Float at 4.71%.