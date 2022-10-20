Which institution holds the most shares in Ventas Inc. (VTR)

Ventas Inc. (NYSE: VTR) is -27.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $35.33 and a high of $64.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VTR stock was last observed hovering at around $38.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99%.

Currently trading at $37.12, the stock is -6.38% and -18.01% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.67 million and changing -2.60% at the moment leaves the stock -29.03% off its SMA200. VTR registered -33.60% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.90%.

The stock witnessed a -20.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.63%, and is 1.59% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.28% over the week and 3.91% over the month.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) has around 434 employees, a market worth around $15.36B and $4.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 824.89 and Fwd P/E is 79.15. Profit margin for the company is 0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.07% and -42.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -89.10% this year

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 399.59M, and float is at 397.85M with Short Float at 1.22%.

Ventas Inc. (VTR) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ventas Inc. (VTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CAFARO DEBRA A, the company’s Chairman and CEO. SEC filings show that CAFARO DEBRA A sold 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $56.43 per share for a total of $0.98 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.77 million shares.

Ventas Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 02 that CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) sold a total of 17,400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 02 and was made at $55.72 per share for $0.97 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.77 million shares of the VTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 01, CAFARO DEBRA A (Chairman and CEO) disposed off 17,400 shares at an average price of $62.49 for $1.09 million. The insider now directly holds 767,960 shares of Ventas Inc. (VTR).

Ventas Inc. (VTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -29.43% down over the past 12 months and Boston Properties Inc. (BXP) that is -38.16% lower over the same period. Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) is -34.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.