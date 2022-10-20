Which Institutions Own Shares In Amphenol Corporation (APH)?

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is -19.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.67 and a high of $88.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APH stock was last observed hovering at around $70.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $70.09, the stock is 1.11% and -4.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.03 million and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock -3.96% off its SMA200. APH registered -9.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.38%.

The stock witnessed a -2.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.20%, and is 4.38% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.69% over the week and 2.74% over the month.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) has around 90000 employees, a market worth around $43.07B and $11.93B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.72 and Fwd P/E is 23.08. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.65% and -20.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.30%).

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 28.20% this year

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 596.20M, and float is at 591.37M with Short Float at 1.02%.

Amphenol Corporation (APH) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Amphenol Corporation (APH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Gavelle Jean-Luc, the company’s President, ISS Division. SEC filings show that Gavelle Jean-Luc sold 122,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $77.44 per share for a total of $9.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Amphenol Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 02 that D’AMICO LANCE E (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 02 and was made at $76.87 per share for $1.54 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25700.0 shares of the APH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, D’AMICO LANCE E (Sr. VP, Secretary & GenCounsel) disposed off 20,000 shares at an average price of $76.93 for $1.54 million. The insider now directly holds 25,700 shares of Amphenol Corporation (APH).

Amphenol Corporation (APH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eaton Corporation plc (ETN) that is trading -13.92% down over the past 12 months and TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL) that is -23.79% lower over the same period. Enphase Energy Inc. (ENPH) is 30.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.