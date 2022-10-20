Which Institutions Own Shares In Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO)?

Brown & Brown Inc. (NYSE: BRO) is -10.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $52.91 and a high of $74.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BRO stock was last observed hovering at around $62.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.74% off its average median price target of $70.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.13% off the consensus price target high of $75.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 4.7% higher than the price target low of $66.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $62.90, the stock is 3.00% and -0.75% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.6 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -1.20% off its SMA200. BRO registered -1.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.48%.

The stock witnessed a 2.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.87%, and is 3.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.92% over the week and 2.75% over the month.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) has around 12023 employees, a market worth around $18.69B and $3.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 29.09 and Fwd P/E is 24.79. Profit margin for the company is 18.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.88% and -15.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.30%).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Brown & Brown Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 277.20M, and float is at 235.06M with Short Float at 1.28%.

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GELLERSTEDT LAWRENCE L III bought 1,800 shares of the company’s common stock on May 19 at a price of $54.95 per share for a total of $98910.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12884.0 shares.

Brown & Brown Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 05 that BROWN HUGH M (Director) bought a total of 487 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 05 and was made at $60.92 per share for $29668.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1287.0 shares of the BRO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05, BROWN HUGH M (Director) acquired 824 shares at an average price of $59.66 for $49160.0. The insider now directly holds 49,452 shares of Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO).

Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) that is trading 9.93% up over the past 12 months and Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) that is -15.94% lower over the same period. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) is -4.67% down on the 1-year trading charts.