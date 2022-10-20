Which Institutions Own Shares In Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN)?

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE: BVN) is -12.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.09 and a high of $12.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18% off its average median price target of $7.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.45% off the consensus price target high of $10.20 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 4.78% higher than the price target low of $6.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.38, the stock is -2.65% and 4.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -2.74% at the moment leaves the stock -18.72% off its SMA200. BVN registered -22.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.87%.

The stock witnessed a 2.74% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.28%, and is -3.33% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.70% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) has around 2043 employees, a market worth around $1.39B and $856.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.81 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Distance from 52-week low is 25.34% and -48.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.20%).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 187.50% this year

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 253.99M, and float is at 251.45M with Short Float at 4.15%.

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) that is trading -26.37% down over the past 12 months and Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is -23.39% lower over the same period. Coeur Mining Inc. (CDE) is -45.14% down on the 1-year trading charts.