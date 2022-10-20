Which Institutions Own Shares In First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR)?

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: FR) is -33.38% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.91 and a high of $66.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FR stock was last observed hovering at around $45.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.35% off its average median price target of $58.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.41% off the consensus price target high of $74.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are 8.12% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $44.10, the stock is -3.26% and -11.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.54 million and changing -2.97% at the moment leaves the stock -18.98% off its SMA200. FR registered -22.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.49%.

The stock witnessed a -10.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.91%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.79% over the week and 3.09% over the month.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) has around 162 employees, a market worth around $5.95B and $498.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.69 and Fwd P/E is 39.66. Profit margin for the company is 62.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.77% and -33.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) is a “Overweight”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.30% this year

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 132.05M, and float is at 131.55M with Short Float at 2.36%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by YAP JOHANNSON L, the company’s Chief Investment Officer. SEC filings show that YAP JOHANNSON L sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 17 at a price of $64.12 per share for a total of $0.64 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

First Industrial Realty Trust Inc. (FR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Prologis Inc. (PLD) that is trading -26.67% down over the past 12 months and STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) that is -34.56% lower over the same period. EastGroup Properties Inc. (EGP) is -22.82% down on the 1-year trading charts.