Which Institutions Own Shares In InMode Ltd. (INMD)?

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) is -54.22% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.60 and a high of $99.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The INMD stock was last observed hovering at around $34.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.11% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.15% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 19.22% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.31, the stock is 5.04% and 0.39% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.58 million and changing -6.13% at the moment leaves the stock -4.65% off its SMA200. INMD registered -61.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.39%.

The stock witnessed a 3.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.57%, and is 6.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 6.49% over the month.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) has around 362 employees, a market worth around $2.81B and $404.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.09 and Fwd P/E is 12.96. Profit margin for the company is 42.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 56.84% and -67.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.60%).

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for InMode Ltd. (INMD) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

InMode Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 115.20% this year

InMode Ltd. (INMD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 82.22M, and float is at 69.21M with Short Float at 8.93%.