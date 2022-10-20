Which Institutions Own Shares In Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)?

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is -6.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $61.31 and a high of $91.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMC stock was last observed hovering at around $69.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.87%.

Currently trading at $68.41, the stock is 5.06% and 0.99% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.48 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -6.95% off its SMA200. OMC registered -10.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.96%.

The stock witnessed a 4.59% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.18%, and is 4.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.27% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has around 71700 employees, a market worth around $14.27B and $14.27B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.47 and Fwd P/E is 10.47. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.58% and -25.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 45.80% this year

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 205.30M, and float is at 202.07M with Short Float at 4.92%.

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by OBRIEN MICHAEL J, the company’s Exec VP, Gen. Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that OBRIEN MICHAEL J sold 18,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 09 at a price of $70.47 per share for a total of $1.27 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Omnicom Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 25 that RICE LINDA JOHNSON (Director) sold a total of 1,900 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 25 and was made at $77.88 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 9784.0 shares of the OMC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 15, Tarlowe Rochelle M. (Senior VP and Treasurer) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $85.86 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 12,967 shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC).

Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Trade Desk Inc. (TTD) that is trading -32.16% down over the past 12 months and Gartner Inc. (IT) that is -10.53% lower over the same period. WPP plc (WPP) is -38.73% down on the 1-year trading charts.