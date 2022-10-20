Which Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK Inc. (OKE)?

ONEOK Inc. (NYSE: OKE) is -6.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.50 and a high of $75.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OKE stock was last observed hovering at around $55.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $69.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.07% off the consensus price target high of $80.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -0.25% lower than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $55.14, the stock is 1.77% and -7.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.94 million and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -11.43% off its SMA200. OKE registered -15.35% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.10%.

The stock witnessed a -7.64% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.58%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.39% over the week and 3.59% over the month.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) has around 2847 employees, a market worth around $25.37B and $21.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.68 and Fwd P/E is 12.49. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.19% and -26.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.70%).

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ONEOK Inc. (OKE) is a “Hold”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 13 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 136.40% this year

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 447.45M, and float is at 444.13M with Short Float at 1.68%.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at ONEOK Inc. (OKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by NORTON PIERCE, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that NORTON PIERCE bought 8,975 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 17 at a price of $55.54 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9414.0 shares.

ONEOK Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 03 that HELDERMAN MARK W (Director) sold a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 03 and was made at $67.27 per share for $2.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20679.0 shares of the OKE stock.

ONEOK Inc. (OKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading 9.86% up over the past 12 months and NiSource Inc. (NI) that is 0.97% higher over the same period.