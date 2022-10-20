Which Institutions Own Shares In Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX)?

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VKTX) is -22.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $7.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VKTX stock was last observed hovering at around $4.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $3.55, the stock is 20.32% and 10.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.08 million and changing -12.13% at the moment leaves the stock 14.01% off its SMA200. VKTX registered -39.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.76%.

The stock witnessed a 15.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.00%, and is 17.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 12.55% over the week and 7.67% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 75.74% and -49.61% from its 52-week high.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -30.90% this year

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 76.84M, and float is at 67.77M with Short Float at 2.78%.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOEHR MATTHEW W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOEHR MATTHEW W bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 02 at a price of $2.47 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Societal CDMO Inc. (SCTL) that is trading -6.00% down over the past 12 months and Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) that is -51.33% lower over the same period.