Who are the Institutional Holders in Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)?

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) is -20.55% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.71 and a high of $27.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AEHR stock was last observed hovering at around $18.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71%.

Currently trading at $19.21, the stock is 27.12% and 22.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.83 million and changing 3.84% at the moment leaves the stock 62.97% off its SMA200. AEHR registered -3.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 115.84%.

The stock witnessed a 25.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.24%, and is 30.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.26% over the week and 10.11% over the month.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) has around 91 employees, a market worth around $584.37M and $55.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 58.93 and Fwd P/E is 18.47. Profit margin for the company is 16.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.29% and -29.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (18.40%).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 493.80% this year

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 29.45M, and float is at 25.13M with Short Float at 11.77%.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 21 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPINK KENNETH B., the company’s VP of Finance and CFO. SEC filings show that SPINK KENNETH B. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $18.65 per share for a total of $0.56 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Aehr Test Systems disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 10 that DANESH FARIBA (Director) sold a total of 1,550 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 10 and was made at $16.12 per share for $24986.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5158.0 shares of the AEHR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 10, ROSATI MARIO M (Director) disposed off 1,300 shares at an average price of $16.13 for $20969.0. The insider now directly holds 36,798 shares of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR).

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include FormFactor Inc. (FORM) that is trading -29.65% down over the past 12 months and Teradyne Inc. (TER) that is -37.30% lower over the same period. inTEST Corporation (INTT) is -31.18% down on the 1-year trading charts.