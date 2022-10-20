Who are the Institutional Holders in CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD)?

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) is -79.84% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.93 and a high of $13.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEAD stock was last observed hovering at around $0.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $0.98, the stock is -4.69% and -15.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -56.37% off its SMA200. CEAD registered -88.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -48.69%.

The stock witnessed a -14.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -40.61%, and is 0.19% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.95% over the week and 9.63% over the month.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) has around 31 employees, a market worth around $8.18M and $11.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -59.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.38% and -92.74% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to shrink by -108.60% this year

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.80M, and float is at 7.12M with Short Float at 0.44%.

CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CEA Industries Inc. (CEAD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times.