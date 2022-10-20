Who are the Institutional Holders in FREYR Battery (FREY)?

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) is 11.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.42 and a high of $16.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FREY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.19% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.31% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.43, the stock is -13.34% and -5.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.72 million and changing 1.55% at the moment leaves the stock 22.85% off its SMA200. FREY registered 22.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 20.21%.

The stock witnessed a -5.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.93%, and is -9.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.85% over the week and 9.23% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 93.61% and -26.62% from its 52-week high.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FREYR Battery (FREY) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FREYR Battery is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/27/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 33.10% this year

FREYR Battery (FREY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 116.83M, and float is at 90.61M with Short Float at 8.64%.