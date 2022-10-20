Who are the Institutional Holders in Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)?

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) is -43.19% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.57 and a high of $28.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LEVI stock was last observed hovering at around $14.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 11.12% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.22, the stock is -7.73% and -16.74% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.85 million and changing -2.20% at the moment leaves the stock -24.73% off its SMA200. LEVI registered -42.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.33%.

The stock witnessed a -16.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.94%, and is -1.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.65% over the week and 4.73% over the month.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) has around 16600 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $6.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.07 and Fwd P/E is 10.00. Profit margin for the company is 9.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.79% and -50.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.10%).

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Analyst Forecasts

Levi Strauss & Co. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 522.10% this year

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 397.12M, and float is at 93.89M with Short Float at 8.99%.

Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 41 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by JAFFE SETH, the company’s EVP & General Counsel. SEC filings show that JAFFE SETH sold 11,276 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 30 at a price of $14.95 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Levi Strauss & Co. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 31 that JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) sold a total of 12,365 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 31 and was made at $17.57 per share for $0.22 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the LEVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, JAFFE SETH (EVP & General Counsel) disposed off 12,782 shares at an average price of $18.75 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 148,299 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI).