Who are the Institutional Holders in Welltower Inc. (WELL)?

Welltower Inc. (NYSE: WELL) is -30.83% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $56.50 and a high of $99.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WELL stock was last observed hovering at around $60.67 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.34%.

Currently trading at $59.33, the stock is -4.97% and -17.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.71 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock -28.63% off its SMA200. WELL registered -29.43% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.15%.

The stock witnessed a -14.71% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.05%, and is 2.45% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $28.12B and $5.42B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 111.10 and Fwd P/E is 49.28. Profit margin for the company is 7.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.01% and -40.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 189.50% this year

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 463.37M, and float is at 462.99M with Short Float at 3.13%.

Welltower Inc. (WELL) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Welltower Inc. (WELL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times.

Welltower Inc. (WELL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ventas Inc. (VTR) that is trading -33.60% down over the past 12 months and Healthpeak Properties Inc. (PEAK) that is -34.49% lower over the same period. Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) is -46.47% down on the 1-year trading charts.