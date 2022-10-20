Who are the Institutional Holders in Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG)?

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG) is -43.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.39 and a high of $3.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YSG stock was last observed hovering at around $1.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $10.17 for the next 12 months. It is also 88.24% off the consensus price target high of $10.29 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 81.15% higher than the price target low of $6.42 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.21, the stock is 10.45% and 6.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.7 million and changing 3.42% at the moment leaves the stock 8.75% off its SMA200. YSG registered -63.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 84.51%.

The stock witnessed a 0.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -21.43%, and is 14.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.22% over the week and 7.82% over the month.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) has around 3497 employees, a market worth around $540.74M and $657.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 211.94% and -65.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.70%).

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.30% this year

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 618.78M, and float is at 391.75M with Short Float at 2.86%.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) that is trading -7.89% down over the past 12 months and Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (OR) that is -18.93% lower over the same period.