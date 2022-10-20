Who is the Top Investor In Sanofi (SNY)?

Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY) is -20.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $36.91 and a high of $57.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SNY stock was last observed hovering at around $40.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41% off its average median price target of $52.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.13% off the consensus price target high of $63.05 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are 3.86% higher than the price target low of $41.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.64, the stock is 1.66% and -2.21% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.8 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -19.03% off its SMA200. SNY registered -17.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.64%.

The stock witnessed a -0.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.66%, and is 1.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.93% over the week and 1.78% over the month.

Sanofi (SNY) has around 95442 employees, a market worth around $100.06B and $41.08B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.39 and Fwd P/E is 8.99. Distance from 52-week low is 7.40% and -31.41% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.20%).

Sanofi (SNY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanofi (SNY) is a “Overweight”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanofi is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/08/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -49.30% this year

Sanofi (SNY) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.26B with Short Float at 0.16%.

Sanofi (SNY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) that is trading 35.90% up over the past 12 months and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is 0.50% higher over the same period. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (BMY) is 23.53% up on the 1-year trading charts.