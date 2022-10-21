A peek at Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who has invested in It?

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ: BKR) is 7.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.42 and a high of $39.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BKR stock was last observed hovering at around $25.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.3% off its average median price target of $33.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.71% off the consensus price target high of $38.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 0.19% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.95, the stock is 14.60% and 7.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.75 million and changing 1.17% at the moment leaves the stock -11.42% off its SMA200. BKR registered 2.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -21.15%.

The stock witnessed a 12.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.77%, and is 8.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.82% over the week and 3.87% over the month.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) has around 55000 employees, a market worth around $27.56B and $20.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.01. Profit margin for the company is -2.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 27.11% and -34.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Baker Hughes Company (BKR) is a “Overweight”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 18 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Baker Hughes Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/19/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 98.20% this year

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.02B, and float is at 1.01B with Short Float at 3.84%.

Baker Hughes Company (BKR) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Baker Hughes Company (BKR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Dumais Michael R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Dumais Michael R bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $24.39 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24977.0 shares.

Baker Hughes Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 31 that Simonelli Lorenzo (Chairman, President and CEO) sold a total of 103,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 31 and was made at $37.39 per share for $3.85 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the BKR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23, Simonelli Lorenzo (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 103,000 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $3.6 million. The insider now directly holds 575,759 shares of Baker Hughes Company (BKR).

Baker Hughes Company (BKR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) that is trading -11.58% down over the past 12 months and Schlumberger Limited (SLB) that is 31.52% higher over the same period. Halliburton Company (HAL) is 19.65% up on the 1-year trading charts.