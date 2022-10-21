A peek at Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG): Who has invested in It?

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE: CPG) is 35.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.06 and a high of $10.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CPG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.26, the stock is 8.21% and 1.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.69 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock 0.28% off its SMA200. CPG registered 42.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.68%.

The stock witnessed a 6.92% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.61%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.84% over the week and 5.68% over the month.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) has around 748 employees, a market worth around $5.93B and $3.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 2.47 and Fwd P/E is 3.29. Profit margin for the company is 47.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.82% and -33.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (39.00%).

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 186.40% this year

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (CPG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 571.44M, and float is at 552.99M with Short Float at 2.64%.