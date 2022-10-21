A peek at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL): Who has invested in It?

FuelCell Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) is -44.23% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.77 and a high of $11.63 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FCEL stock was last observed hovering at around $2.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is -12.13% and -25.64% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.16 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock -34.01% off its SMA200. FCEL registered -64.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.12%.

The stock witnessed a -26.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.91%, and is -3.97% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.72% over the week and 6.81% over the month.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) has around 382 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $105.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 4.69% and -75.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.50%).

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Analyst Forecasts

FuelCell Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 12/28/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 25.20% this year

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 405.56M, and float is at 404.88M with Short Float at 14.13%.

FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at FuelCell Energy Inc. (FCEL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bishop Michael S., the company’s EVP, CFO & Treasurer. SEC filings show that Bishop Michael S. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 24 at a price of $9.24 per share for a total of $55440.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22761.0 shares.