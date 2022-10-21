A peek at Li Auto Inc. (LI): Who has invested in It?

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) is -46.11% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.54 and a high of $41.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $255.61 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.87% off the consensus price target high of $419.31 offered by 34 analysts, but current levels are 84.21% higher than the price target low of $109.59 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.30, the stock is -20.93% and -32.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.2 million and changing 2.98% at the moment leaves the stock -38.14% off its SMA200. LI registered -44.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -23.01%.

The stock witnessed a -25.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -49.65%, and is -13.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 6.76% over the month.

Li Auto Inc. (LI) has around 15157 employees, a market worth around $19.55B and $5.12B in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.13. Profit margin for the company is -1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.59% and -58.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.40%).

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Li Auto Inc. (LI) is a “Buy”. 34 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 27 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Li Auto Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/23/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 61.10% this year

Li Auto Inc. (LI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 965.40M, and float is at 864.07M with Short Float at 3.86%.