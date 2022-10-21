Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Affirm Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM) is -82.07% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.64 and a high of $176.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AFRM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $30.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 65.98% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are -20.2% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.03, the stock is -6.88% and -26.53% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.08 million and changing 0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -46.66% off its SMA200. AFRM registered -87.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.20%.

The stock witnessed a -15.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.65%, and is -3.89% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.25% over the week and 8.50% over the month.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) has around 2552 employees, a market worth around $5.66B and $1.15B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and -89.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-12.80%).

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Affirm Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.80% this year

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 288.11M, and float is at 215.78M with Short Float at 17.91%.

Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) Insider Activity

A total of 62 insider transactions have happened at Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 22 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GIC Private Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GIC Private Ltd bought 3,898 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 29 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4.5 million shares.

Affirm Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 28 that GIC Private Ltd (10% Owner) bought a total of 28,038 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 28 and was made at $30.13 per share for $0.84 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.5 million shares of the AFRM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 27, GIC Private Ltd (10% Owner) acquired 181,864 shares at an average price of $29.60 for $5.38 million. The insider now directly holds 4,467,578 shares of Affirm Holdings Inc. (AFRM).