Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Volatility At 3.04%, Should You Add A Position?

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is -30.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.38 and a high of $151.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GOOGL stock was last observed hovering at around $99.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $140.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.41% off the consensus price target high of $165.00 offered by 48 analysts, but current levels are 0.03% higher than the price target low of $100.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $99.97, the stock is 1.08% and -5.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24.98 million and changing 0.34% at the moment leaves the stock -16.56% off its SMA200. GOOGL registered -29.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -19.91%.

The stock witnessed a 0.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.35%, and is 0.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.04% over the week and 2.87% over the month.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) has around 174014 employees, a market worth around $1341.92B and $278.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.94 and Fwd P/E is 16.93. Profit margin for the company is 25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.92% and -34.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.00%).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is a “Buy”. 48 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 8 think it is a “Overweight”. 36 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alphabet Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/31/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.40% this year

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 6.88B, and float is at 5.92B with Short Float at 0.87%.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 39 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Schindler Philipp, the company’s SVP, Chief Business Officer. SEC filings show that Schindler Philipp sold 76,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 05 at a price of $100.80 per share for a total of $7.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Alphabet Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 04 that O’Toole Amie Thuener (VP, Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 855 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 04 and was made at $101.04 per share for $86389.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 24480.0 shares of the GOOGL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 03, RAGHAVAN PRABHAKAR (Senior Vice President) disposed off 22,208 shares at an average price of $98.09 for $2.18 million. The insider now directly holds 54,372 shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL).

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) that is trading -23.18% down over the past 12 months and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is -32.50% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -61.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.