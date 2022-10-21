Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Amprius Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AMPX) is -5.50% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.64 and a high of $26.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AMPX stock was last observed hovering at around $11.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.56% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.5% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 32.5% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.45, the stock is 5.17% and 5.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.9 million and changing -14.17% at the moment leaves the stock 5.30% off its SMA200.

The stock witnessed a 0.00% in the last 1 month, and is 35.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 28.06% over the week and 21.31% over the month.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) has around 51 employees, a market worth around $795.40M and $4.35M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 67.55% and -63.67% from its 52-week high.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Amprius Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/01/2023.

Amprius Technologies Inc. (AMPX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 84.17M, and float is at 14.92M with Short Float at 1.25%.