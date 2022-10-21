AT&T Inc. (T) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) is -10.12% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $14.46 and a high of $21.53 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The T stock was last observed hovering at around $15.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.2%.

Currently trading at $16.74, the stock is 8.20% and 0.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 117.39 million and changing 7.72% at the moment leaves the stock -10.26% off its SMA200. T registered -14.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.17%.

The stock witnessed a 3.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.02%, and is 10.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.91% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

AT&T Inc. (T) has around 203000 employees, a market worth around $120.32B and $140.24B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.11 and Fwd P/E is 6.68. Profit margin for the company is 14.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.77% and -22.25% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.20%).

AT&T Inc. (T) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 468.40% this year

AT&T Inc. (T) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 7.17B, and float is at 7.12B with Short Float at 1.20%.

AT&T Inc. (T) Insider Activity

A total of 64 insider transactions have happened at AT&T Inc. (T) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 63 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LUCZO STEPHEN J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LUCZO STEPHEN J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 08 at a price of $25.04 per share for a total of $2.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.45 million shares.

AT&T Inc. (T): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Netflix Inc. (NFLX) that is trading -57.10% down over the past 12 months and The Walt Disney Company (DIS) that is -42.19% lower over the same period. Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) is -44.32% down on the 1-year trading charts.