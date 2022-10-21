Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB) is -79.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.98 and a high of $8.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ACB stock was last observed hovering at around $1.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $1.49 for the next 12 months. It is also 63.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 11 analysts, but current levels are 0.0% lower than the price target low of $1.09 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.09, the stock is -6.88% and -22.28% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.86 million and changing 1.87% at the moment leaves the stock -58.16% off its SMA200. ACB registered -85.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -65.06%.

The stock witnessed a -16.15% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.70%, and is -1.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.10% over the week and 8.76% over the month.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) has around 1338 employees, a market worth around $473.20M and $221.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 11.21% and -87.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-183.60%).

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) is a “Hold”. 11 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -95.30% this year

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 300.44M, and float is at 283.48M with Short Float at 11.70%.