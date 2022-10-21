Blackstone Inc. (BX) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX) is -35.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $79.54 and a high of $149.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BX stock was last observed hovering at around $87.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.7% off its average median price target of $107.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.28% off the consensus price target high of $134.00 offered by 21 analysts, but current levels are 1.71% higher than the price target low of $85.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.04, the stock is -2.80% and -10.76% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.79 million and changing -4.22% at the moment leaves the stock -21.71% off its SMA200. BX registered -34.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.38%.

The stock witnessed a -5.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.85%, and is -2.63% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.64% over the week and 4.26% over the month.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) has around 3795 employees, a market worth around $104.59B and $17.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.34 and Fwd P/E is 14.83. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.65% and -43.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (69.00%).

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Blackstone Inc. (BX) is a “Overweight”. 21 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Blackstone Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/26/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 442.50% this year

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 707.38M, and float is at 696.15M with Short Float at 2.68%.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Blackstone Inc. (BX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Blackstone Holdings III L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. sold 315,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 19 at a price of $32.74 per share for a total of $10.31 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.38 million shares.

Blackstone Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 18 that Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 4,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 18 and was made at $32.62 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the BX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, Blackstone Holdings III L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 122,500 shares at an average price of $32.77 for $4.01 million. The insider now directly holds 699,646 shares of Blackstone Inc. (BX).