First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -29.43% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.31 and a high of $14.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $7.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41%.

Currently trading at $7.84, the stock is 0.46% and 0.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.67 million and changing 5.52% at the moment leaves the stock -17.66% off its SMA200. AG registered -38.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.00%.

The stock witnessed a 3.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.89%, and is -4.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.15% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 3920.00 and Fwd P/E is 21.19. Distance from 52-week low is 24.25% and -46.56% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/22/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -550.00% this year

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 262.76M, and float is at 236.83M with Short Float at 7.57%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hecla Mining Company (HL) that is trading -22.82% down over the past 12 months and Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) that is -35.44% lower over the same period. Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) is -39.71% down on the 1-year trading charts.