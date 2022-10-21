Here are the top Institutional holders of CVS Health Corporation (CVS) shares

CVS Health Corporation (NYSE: CVS) is -11.80% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $85.00 and a high of $111.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CVS stock was last observed hovering at around $91.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.67%.

Currently trading at $90.99, the stock is -3.60% and -8.04% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.8 million and changing -0.73% at the moment leaves the stock -9.01% off its SMA200. CVS registered 5.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.49%.

The stock witnessed a -8.80% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.26%, and is 0.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.82% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) has around 300000 employees, a market worth around $120.52B and $307.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.79 and Fwd P/E is 10.04. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.05% and -18.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.80%).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVS Health Corporation (CVS) is a “Overweight”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.80% this year

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.31B, and float is at 1.31B with Short Float at 1.12%.

CVS Health Corporation (CVS) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at CVS Health Corporation (CVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lotvin Alan, the company’s EVP&President-PharmacyServices. SEC filings show that Lotvin Alan sold 22,541 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $104.00 per share for a total of $2.34 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

CVS Health Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 03 that Finke Daniel P (EVP/Pres, Health Care Benefits) sold a total of 9,546 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 03 and was made at $100.00 per share for $0.95 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32150.0 shares of the CVS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 03, Lotvin Alan (EVP&President-PharmacyServices) disposed off 120,899 shares at an average price of $98.00 for $11.85 million. The insider now directly holds 109,183 shares of CVS Health Corporation (CVS).

CVS Health Corporation (CVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) that is trading -32.50% down over the past 12 months and UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH) that is 19.72% higher over the same period. Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is 18.43% up on the 1-year trading charts.