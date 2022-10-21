Here are the top Institutional holders of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) shares

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) is -58.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $108.13 and a high of $346.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The NVDA stock was last observed hovering at around $120.51 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.43%.

Currently trading at $121.94, the stock is -0.36% and -14.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64.99 million and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -36.90% off its SMA200. NVDA registered -44.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -39.58%.

The stock witnessed a -8.05% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.59%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.84% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has around 22473 employees, a market worth around $323.45B and $29.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.98 and Fwd P/E is 27.83. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.77% and -64.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Analyst Forecasts

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/16/2022.The EPS is expected to grow by 123.10% this year

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 2.50B, and float is at 2.39B with Short Float at 1.26%.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 14 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STEVENS MARK A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STEVENS MARK A sold 87,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 13 at a price of $119.65 per share for a total of $10.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.31 million shares.

NVIDIA Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 11 that STEVENS MARK A (Director) sold a total of 85,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 11 and was made at $116.49 per share for $9.9 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.4 million shares of the NVDA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 01, Dabiri John (Director) disposed off 945 shares at an average price of $142.06 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 3,205 shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA).

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) that is -15.53% lower over the past 12 months. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) is -15.27% down on the 1-year trading charts.