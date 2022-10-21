Here are the top Institutional holders of StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) shares

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ: STNE) is -40.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.81 and a high of $40.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The STNE stock was last observed hovering at around $10.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.32%.

Currently trading at $10.10, the stock is -2.87% and -0.00% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.19 million and changing -3.07% at the moment leaves the stock -5.60% off its SMA200. STNE registered -74.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.65%.

The stock witnessed a 1.61% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.14%, and is -6.22% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.32% over the week and 7.61% over the month.

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) has around 15485 employees, a market worth around $3.05B and $1.71B in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.66. Profit margin for the company is -31.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.27% and -74.78% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.30%).

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Analyst Forecasts

StoneCo Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/09/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -251.30% this year

StoneCo Ltd. (STNE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 312.16M, and float is at 214.86M with Short Float at 9.55%.