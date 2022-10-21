Here are the top Institutional holders of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) shares

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) is -41.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $204.16 and a high of $414.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The TSLA stock was last observed hovering at around $222.04 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -14.76% off its average median price target of $316.67 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.89% off the consensus price target high of $530.00 offered by 42 analysts, but current levels are -143.86% lower than the price target low of $85.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $207.28, the stock is -15.10% and -24.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 117.37 million and changing -6.65% at the moment leaves the stock -26.82% off its SMA200. TSLA registered -28.18% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.36%.

The stock witnessed a -31.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.86%, and is -6.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.32% over the week and 5.46% over the month.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) has around 99290 employees, a market worth around $702.51B and $67.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 74.64 and Fwd P/E is 35.07. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 1.53% and -49.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.70%).

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tesla Inc. (TSLA) is a “Overweight”. 42 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 11 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tesla Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 01/25/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 669.20% this year

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.11B, and float is at 2.62B with Short Float at 2.39%.

Tesla Inc. (TSLA) Insider Activity

A total of 439 insider transactions have happened at Tesla Inc. (TSLA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 410 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kirkhorn Zachary, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Kirkhorn Zachary sold 3,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 04 at a price of $250.50 per share for a total of $0.94 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Tesla Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 27 that Baglino Andrew D (SVP Powertrain and Energy Eng.) sold a total of 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 27 and was made at $284.01 per share for $2.98 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62988.0 shares of the TSLA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 12, Kirkhorn Zachary (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,750 shares at an average price of $300.59 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 192,777 shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA).