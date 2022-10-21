Here are the top Institutional holders of Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) shares

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) is -68.16% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.44 and a high of $21.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SPCE stock was last observed hovering at around $4.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22%.

Currently trading at $4.26, the stock is -12.25% and -23.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.47 million and changing -4.91% at the moment leaves the stock -42.77% off its SMA200. SPCE registered -78.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.68%.

The stock witnessed a -15.31% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -41.80%, and is -9.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.01% over the week and 5.70% over the month.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) has around 804 employees, a market worth around $1.13B and $3.40M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is -4.05% and -80.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-35.70%).

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 51.60% this year

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 258.59M, and float is at 207.99M with Short Float at 22.71%.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Virgin Investments Ltd, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Virgin Investments Ltd sold 15,600,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $19.25 per share for a total of $300.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30.75 million shares.

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. (SPCE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raytheon Technologies Corporation (RTX) that is trading -4.84% down over the past 12 months and The Boeing Company (BA) that is -35.64% lower over the same period. AAR Corp. (AIR) is 23.39% up on the 1-year trading charts.