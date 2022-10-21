Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI)

Camber Energy Inc. (AMEX: CEI) is -81.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.15 and a high of $1.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CEI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -18.53% and -43.25% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 26.47 million and changing -0.76% at the moment leaves the stock -71.90% off its SMA200. CEI registered -91.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -82.89%.

The stock witnessed a -30.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -61.31%, and is -6.76% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.26% over the week and 9.60% over the month.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) has around 9 employees, a market worth around $85.14M and $0.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 2.23% and -92.13% from its 52-week high.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.10% this year

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 509.43M, and float is at 452.89M with Short Float at 8.39%.

Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Camber Energy Inc. (CEI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.