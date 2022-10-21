Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT)

Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ: LYFT) is -68.85% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.82 and a high of $57.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LYFT stock was last observed hovering at around $13.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 76.65% off the consensus price target high of $57.00 offered by 41 analysts, but current levels are 4.93% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.31, the stock is 1.24% and -12.48% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11.1 million and changing 2.23% at the moment leaves the stock -46.53% off its SMA200. LYFT registered -73.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -60.98%.

The stock witnessed a -16.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.70%, and is 11.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.53% over the week and 6.25% over the month.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) has around 4453 employees, a market worth around $4.78B and $3.70B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.15. Profit margin for the company is -25.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.96% and -76.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-49.40%).

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Lyft Inc. (LYFT) is a “Overweight”. 41 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 23 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.50% this year

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 350.53M, and float is at 309.25M with Short Float at 12.19%.

Lyft Inc. (LYFT) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Lyft Inc. (LYFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sverchek Kristin, the company’s President of Business Affairs. SEC filings show that Sverchek Kristin sold 18,885 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $20.05 per share for a total of $0.38 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Lyft Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 09 that Sverchek Kristin (President of Business Affairs) sold a total of 13,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 09 and was made at $18.98 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 70350.0 shares of the LYFT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 27, Wilderotter Mary Agnes (Director) disposed off 553 shares at an average price of $17.94 for $9919.0. The insider now directly holds 21,824 shares of Lyft Inc. (LYFT).