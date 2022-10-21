Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SIRI) is -0.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.69 and a high of $6.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The SIRI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $6.10, the stock is 2.56% and -0.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12.45 million and changing -0.65% at the moment leaves the stock -1.87% off its SMA200. SIRI registered 2.11% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.94%.

The stock witnessed a 3.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.57%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 2.35% over the month.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) has around 5590 employees, a market worth around $24.11B and $8.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.49 and Fwd P/E is 17.84. Profit margin for the company is 14.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.21% and -10.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (27.70%).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Analyst Forecasts

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 02/01/2023.The EPS is expected to grow by 916.90% this year

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 3.93B, and float is at 663.11M with Short Float at 29.75%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 56 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DONNELLY PATRICK L, the company’s EVP, General Counsel & Sec. SEC filings show that DONNELLY PATRICK L sold 408,274 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 04 at a price of $6.75 per share for a total of $2.76 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.79 million shares.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 29 that BARRY THOMAS D (Senior VP & Controller) sold a total of 40,793 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 29 and was made at $6.51 per share for $0.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.11 million shares of the SIRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 29, Greenstein Scott Andrew (Pres. & Chief Content Officer) disposed off 1,081,370 shares at an average price of $6.58 for $7.12 million. The insider now directly holds 7,198,469 shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI).

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) that is trading -29.41% down over the past 12 months and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) that is -29.48% lower over the same period. Meta Platforms Inc. (META) is -61.40% down on the 1-year trading charts.