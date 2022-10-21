JD.com Inc. (JD) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

JD.com Inc. (NASDAQ: JD) is -38.31% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $40.54 and a high of $90.41 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The JD stock was last observed hovering at around $41.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.94%.

Currently trading at $42.16, the stock is -13.99% and -23.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.82 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock -29.61% off its SMA200. JD registered -49.46% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -14.75%.

The stock witnessed a -21.82% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -31.54%, and is -6.42% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 4.28% over the month.

JD.com Inc. (JD) has around 385357 employees, a market worth around $70.79B and $139.73B in sales. Fwd P/E is 2.13. Profit margin for the company is -0.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 4.00% and -53.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.80%).

JD.com Inc. (JD) Analyst Forecasts

JD.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 03/02/2023.The EPS is expected to shrink by -107.20% this year

JD.com Inc. (JD) Top Institutional Holders

The shares outstanding are 1.56B, and float is at 1.29B with Short Float at 1.34%.

JD.com Inc. (JD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include LightInTheBox Holding Co. Ltd. (LITB) that is trading -39.12% down over the past 12 months and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) that is -59.35% lower over the same period. Leju Holdings Limited (LEJU) is -88.33% down on the 1-year trading charts.